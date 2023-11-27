Family moves from overseas for sons to experience Aussie lifestyle

After spending much of his life at an international school in Vietnam, Port Fairy's Ségdae Lucardie is a world away from where he was raised.
Ségdae, who recently graduated from Emmanuel College, and brother Fionn, 15, spent much of their childhood attending school in Hanoi, Vietnam.
The pair have adapted to the Australian way of life after moving here three years ago.
Their dad, who is Australian, taught at the same United Nations International School in Hanoi that the boys attended, while his mum, who is Irish, worked in its admissions office.
The family moved to Port Fairy to give their sons the chance to experience an Australian lifestyle after regularly visiting friends in the seaside town.
Ségdae finished his year 12 exams in mid-November and said while it was a stressful time, he hoped the effort he put in would be rewarded when results were released on December 11, 2023.
"You put your head down for a couple of months and you sacrifice what you can to ensure you do the best of your ability," Ségdae, 17, said.
The Emmanuel College captain credits living overseas and the International Baccalaureate school for shaping his personality and encouraging him work hard.
Ségdae said he would be forever grateful for his overseas experience which made him value academics and where he "created so many friends who live all over the world".
"That's where I found being open minded and respectful to all cultures and diversity," Ségdae said. "We had about 74 nationalities at our old school. That was definitely something we valued, the diversity."
Ségdae said while he was used to the Australian culture it took time to adapt to the VCE and VCAL curriculum, now known as the VCE Vocational Major.
He said the biggest difference was the students here who valued developing work-related skills, while others focused on academics.
"That was something new for me coming from UNIS where everyone valued education and everyone was there striving for academic success," he said.
"Coming to regional Victoria I've realised not everyone values education as much. I'm lucky my teachers and family have helped me adapt and I've really enjoyed it.
"As a young kid I've been exposed to so many different aspects of life and all walks of life I feel like I've been able to develop people skills to to able to adapt to new situations."
Ségdae said it took him about a year to settle into living in Australia, He missed Vietnamese culture, its diversity, the food, his tight-knit group of friends and the climate.
He's balanced his studies with college leadership and playing senior football for Port Fairy in the Hampden league, with the sport one of the reasons he was keen to move to Australia.
He plans to go to university and one day reconnect with the United Nations in areas including international law or politics.
"I'd definitely like to help those underprivileged people I've seen first-hand coming from a third-world country," he said.
