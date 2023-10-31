Merrivale pace bowler Jarrod Petherick is hoping to hit top flight in the two-day format as he builds form after a serious knee injury.
Petherick sat out the 2022-23 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season with a right anterior cruciate ligament tear, sustained playing football at Caramut.
He started running again in August this year and made his on-field return in a round one win against West Warrnambool in October.
"The first game when I went out there, I had pretty itchy feet, my first over or two I was pretty all over the place because I was just a bit giddy about getting back out there," Petherick told The Standard.
"It's been a slow process, it's been 12 months tomorrow (November 1) since the surgery.
"Just building up slowly and hopefully after Christmas I can hit my straps in the two-dayers."
Petherick admits while the rehab process had gone smoothly, the toughest part about his injury was watching from the sidelines.
"It was pretty rough... I was coming down and watching the boys play, and not being able to go out there and help out especially when we probably didn't have the best year on the park (was hard)," he said.
"But coming back, from the rehab side of things it's gone smoothly, I haven't had any hiccups with it."
The 26-year-old increased his work load to eight overs in round four after hovering around the four-to-five mark in the opening three matches.
The right-armed bowler enjoyed solid figures in his first game back, taking 2-10, with a total of five scalps to his name thus far.
Petherick's return to the field coincides with older brother Matt's Merrivale homecoming after almost a decade away from the club. Matt, who joined the Tigers as senior coach in the off-season, won four premierships at rival Russells Creek, including two as captain.
"I think he left when he was 18 so it's been good to have him back around," Petherick said of his older brother. "To have him and Joey (Kenna) back around, a bit of leadership from a couple blokes who won four or five premierships (at Russells Creek)."
The Tigers, who sit third on the ladder with a 3-1 record, are aiming to put a tough round four loss behind them when they play Northern Raiders away on Saturday, November 4.
For Petherick, it's his first chance to face the Raiders, with his injury layoff coinciding with the rival's first summer in the division one competition.
A return to turf this weekend is expected to suit the Tigers' playing style, though they will be hoping their batting line-up ignites after their 200-plus run innings in the opening three rounds were only made possible by a big individual score from one batter.
Petherick believed hard work at training would get everyone firing collectively on game day.
"And a bit more patience when you're out there at the wicket - I think we're trying to get all our runs in the first sort of 20 overs and not building an innings," he said.
"But things will come good, everyone's looking pretty good out there."
Petherick remains bullish about Merrivale's prospects this season.
"I could see this group going all the way but it's obviously a long way to go until then," he said. "It would be good to strive for finals and go from there.
"It will be tough every game."
