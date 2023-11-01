The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South West Pirates win Bendigo Dragon City Volleyball title

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 1 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The South West Pirates' division one men's team at the Bendigo Dragon City Tournament. Picture supplied
The South West Pirates' division one men's team at the Bendigo Dragon City Tournament. Picture supplied

South West Pirates division one men's volleyball coach Craig Gibbs credits a 12-month period of dedication and high standards from his emerging team as a key factor in its recent success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.