South West Pirates division one men's volleyball coach Craig Gibbs credits a 12-month period of dedication and high standards from his emerging team as a key factor in its recent success.
The Warrnambool-based senior men's team triumphed at the Bendigo Dragon City Tournament, defeating Melbourne-based Barbies in the grand final three sets to one, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24, 25-22, on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
The team comprised Tristan Gibbs, Brandon Gibbs, Clinton DeMartin, Joseph Ahearn, Sebastion Wake, Caleb Smith, Joey Tuisuva and Kam Bakeikorcau.
Gibbs, who is also vice-president of the association, said it was a strong indicator of how far the group had come.
"It was a great result from the boys. We've put in so much hard work, particularly over the last year," he said.
"In June last year, we won division three country champs and in June this year we came second in division two country champs so to go away as a team and win a division one competition just shows we're heading in the right direction as a team.
"Everyone is playing some really good, solid volleyball and what's great is the camaraderie amongst the team. We're still really young which is exciting."
The respected mentor said the side was looking forward to hopefully replicating its success at the annual tournament in Horsham on November 18-19, before eyeing major tournaments next year.
"We'll have a bit of a break (after the Horsham tournament) and then after Christmas get back into training for our own seaside tournament in March (2024) in Warrnambool," he said.
"The country champs will then come around again in June (2024), so we're really looking forward to that. Those are our two biggest ones we're working towards."
The association also sent a division three men's side to the tournament where it finished fourth.
