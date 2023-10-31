The Standard
Victorian government replaces five Wannon Water board members

Updated October 31 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:45pm
The state government has appointed five new members to Wannon Water's board.
South-west water authority Wannon Water has had a major board overhaul, with five of its eight non-executive board members being replaced by the state government.

