A special bond has been strengthened after a school callout saw a grandmother volunteer to help her granddaughter sew a prize-winning dress.
Hawkesdale P-12 College student Dakota Habel, who was the only textiles student in her class, worked with her grandmother Wendy Habel to produce the unique vest dress.
The mentorship came about when product design technology teacher Megan Russell appealed for a community member with sewing skills to help out in the classroom.
"Wendy Habel, Dekota's grandmother, is a beautiful seamstress and worked alongside Dekota and coached her through that," Miss Roberts said.
"She didn't do any of the project for her but sat next to her and taught her the skills that she needed to make the garment."
Mrs Habel then entered Dakota's dress in the Country Women's Association Henty region show in late October 2023, where it won the junior age group overall prize.
The dress, which is made from calico and a synthetic fabric, is also entered in Saturday's Port Fairy Show on November 4, 2023 and the Koroit Show on November 11.
Miss Roberts said Dakota, who is in year 11, worked hard and applied herself to the project, which formed part of her assessment.
"What was very special was seeing the relationship grow," Miss Roberts said. "They have a very affectionate relationship anyway but watching them work together was quite heartening. There was hugs and things through it.
"It was a really lovely bonding experience."
Miss Roberts said Mrs Habel was mindful of the college's strict authentication protocols and it was Dakota, not her grandmother, who did the work.
"She would show her how to do something and then get her to repeat the particular activity," Miss Roberts said.
Dakota said she got the idea for the all-in-one vest dress from Pinterest. She sourced the vest pattern online and "improvised on the skirt".
"I enjoy the freedom of choice we get to do (in product design technology)," Dakota said.
The 16-year-old said it was great to work alongside her grandmother and see her skills and knowledge at work.
"She complimented that the garment I was doing was very advanced, especially for a beginner," Dakota said.
"We've always been rather close and we lived together for a little bit. It's nice to have her around."
