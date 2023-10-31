Warrnambool police detectives are asking for public information after a chainsaw was stolen from a Dennington address.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the Stihl chainsaw - a Magnum MS880 - was orange and valued at $3400.
"This Stihl chainsaw was stolen from a residential premise in Baynes Street, Dennington, overnight on Friday, October 27, between 8pm and 10am the following morning," he said.
"Also stolen was a vehicle battery from a Toyota HiLux ute on the same property.
"It appears that unknown offenders attended the victim's property on foot with the sole intention of stealing items of value."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said he had little doubt the chainsaw was stolen to sell or exchange for drugs.
"I'm requesting that members of our community who have knowledge of this burglary and theft, or who may have been offered the chainsaw for sale or know its whereabouts, contact Warrnambool police," he said.
The Warrnambool police CIU can be contacted on 5560 1174 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppers.com.au
