Junior netball in the Hampden league will undergo a shake-up next year in a bid to improve player availability and avoid losing talent to girls' footy.
The league will end 15 years of tradition and play all junior netball games on Saturdays rather than across Saturdays and Sundays.
The Sunday competition came into effect in 2008 and was designed to help develop players who missed out on selection for the HFNL Saturday teams.
The HFNL plans to ratify the decision at its next board meeting to axe Sunday netball fixtures.
This year 15 and under reserves and 13 and under reserves matches were contested on Sundays, with South Warrnambool triumphing in both competitions.
HFNL president Shane Threlfall said clubs voted in favour of playing all games on Saturdays at a recent netball forum.
The league then held an extraordinary meeting on Monday, October 30, 2023, to discuss the idea.
"The board decided to follow the lead of the clubs and support what the clubs wanted and that will be ratified at our next board meeting," Threlfall told The Standard.
"It's still got to be ratified at an official board meeting but the decision last night was to make a recommendation that all the netball is put onto a Saturday and that follows the recommendation from the clubs."
The HFNL president noted not every club favoured the move, however the majority did..
Threlfall said fitting the extra two netball games in on a Saturday "won't be an issue".
"It will squeeze the last game out a little bit, so that'll start a bit later than it was," he said.
"There'll have to be some changes to bylaws and starting times but that all is going to be sorted out as quickly as possible."
HFNL board member Trish Butters said clubs' reasoning for backing the move mostly surrounded player availability.
"My understanding at the time was, some of the clubs were losing players on Sunday because they were going into girls' footy," she said.
"Also they just wanted them all on the one day for volunteers. They didn't have volunteers on Sunday.
"It was about player numbers really. They just weren't going to have player numbers if we stayed on Sunday. They felt they couldn't grow in that area.
"Most of their clubs were competing with other leagues where they're all on the one day and that's what parents were saying in the country areas.
"That's pretty much the main reason, it was about player availability. And I guess they could see down the track the girls' footy is gaining traction."
The move means netballers won't be able to play for different teams in different leagues, a topic which had been a perennial talking point. There were growing concerns some teens were playing in a Warrnambool and District league competition on Saturdays and then in the Hampden league on Sundays denying others the chance to play at all.
Under 14s and 16s Hampden league football will continue to be played on Sundays.
"There's been no recommendations to change that," Threlfall said.
"(It's) certainly something that's been discussed in the past and it's always on the radar."
