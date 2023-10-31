The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

All Hampden league junior netball games on same day in 2024

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 31 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All junior Hampden league netball is set to be played on Saturdays in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady
All junior Hampden league netball is set to be played on Saturdays in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady

Junior netball in the Hampden league will undergo a shake-up next year in a bid to improve player availability and avoid losing talent to girls' footy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.