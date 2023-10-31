I worked as a contractor for The Herald and Weekly Times delivering newspapers across various parts of Melbourne. My area included Pascoe Vale, Coburg, Essendon Airport and out to Tullamarine Airport. It was a very demanding job but rewarding as I was fortunate to have met some really lovely people who owned the newsagencies in those areas. The only downside was I had no social life as it was a seven-day-a-week job. I would pick the papers up from Flinders Lane early in the mornings and deliver the papers to the various outlets. We also had afternoon papers back in that era and I would have to deliver them to the newsagents. I did it for 38 years before I retired in 2010.