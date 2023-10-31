Passionate Carlton fan and keen golfer Shane Morris moved to Port Fairy after he retired in 2010 and hasn't looked back. The 73-year-old goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
Born: September 14, 1950.
Wife: Lee.
Parents: Bruce and Shirley.
Education: St Brigid's Primary School before going to Marist Brothers Preston.
Sporting highlight: Being a passionate one-eyed Carlton fan, it would have to be being at the MCG when the mighty Blues won eight grand finals from 1968 through to 1995. The other part of my sporting highlight has to be being at the MCG for about 40 VFL-AFL grand finals - with the last one in 2001 when the Brisbane Lions tackled Essendon.
Shane, you've got a couple of great sporting highlights which I will come back to you about but firstly I would like to know what you did for a job?
I worked as a contractor for The Herald and Weekly Times delivering newspapers across various parts of Melbourne. My area included Pascoe Vale, Coburg, Essendon Airport and out to Tullamarine Airport. It was a very demanding job but rewarding as I was fortunate to have met some really lovely people who owned the newsagencies in those areas. The only downside was I had no social life as it was a seven-day-a-week job. I would pick the papers up from Flinders Lane early in the mornings and deliver the papers to the various outlets. We also had afternoon papers back in that era and I would have to deliver them to the newsagents. I did it for 38 years before I retired in 2010.
Did you play any footy yourself?
I was raised not far from the Carlton football ground. I played for a side in the amateurs, which was called Princess Hill. The side played on the ground next door to the Carlton football ground.
I would be best described as a nuggety back-pocket player who never possessed much ability. I'll never forget we got paid five dollars a game and if we happened to win it was $10 a game. Sadly, in my five years with the club I can't remember winning many games. One of the highlights for the club was Spiro Kourkoumelis, Vinny Catoggio and Paul Meldrum, who played junior footy for Princess Hill and went on to play for Carlton.
Apart from not living far from the Carlton footy ground, my dad Bruce played for the Carlton Rovers in the old Sunday league. They had the same jumper that Carlton had in the VFL at that time. Huge crowds used to go to Carlton Rovers - Sunday games against sides like the Richmond Rovers, Millers Rope Works and the Carlton Stars. My dad was a handy player and I'll never forget the players used to travel in an old furniture truck to the games and I was not very old but I would tag along with dad to the games.
What are your first memories of watching Carlton play games in the old VFL competition?
I would have been seven years old and I would go with dad to watch the Blues play games. I would stand on beer cans in the outer not far away from the fence and cheer on the Blues. My favourite players who played would have to be John Nicholls, Alex Jesaulenko and Bruce Doull. John Nicholls is my all-time favourite. I was only a young lad and was amazed how big of a person he was and how good of a footballer he was for the Blues over the years.
Carlton has had a long drought not winning a premiership since 1995. What did you think of the Blues' efforts in 2023?
I think we've just started to turn the corner. Our coach Michael Voss is doing a great job. Luck plays a big part in footy and I've got my fingers crossed things will turn around for us in 2024.
Shane, you mentioned you retired from work in 2010. Where did your life go after your retirement?
My wife Lee and I moved to Port Fairy to live. We used to rent a property in the town for holidays for a few years before we decided to make the move to Port Fairy. We purchased a block of land and built on it and I would say it's one of the best decisions we've made - making the move to Port Fairy.
I was diagnosed with cancer about 10 years ago and have been very lucky to have received great support from Port Fairy people while I've fought my health battles. Blokes like Damian Gleeson, Bruce Leishman, Gerard Gleeson, Wally Sheehan, Peter Robertson, Alan Rasmussen, Adrian Crosier and Harry Bracegirdle to mention just a few people have been sensational to me. They have all helped me in various ways while I've battled my health problems and I often play golf with them.
Shane, do you play golf much?
I never played golf before moving to Port Fairy back in 2010. I try and play three times a week at Port Fairy. It's usually on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It's a beautiful course and has many tough holes. I would have to say I find the 18th hole the toughest on the course for me.
I really love getting out there to have a hit with the Port Fairy people that I've mentioned plus blokes like Peter Keane, Gary McCosh, Graham King and Stewart Smith. I went away with them and four others to Horsham last week to play golf for three days. We had a great time.
What's your golf handicap?
It's gone out to 29 over the last few months because I had been a bit crook. I'm hoping to get it back down to 17, which I had a fair while ago.
Shane, what would your highlight be on the golf course?
It goes back to 2018 when I got a hole-in-one at Port Fairy. It was on the 11th hole. I was playing with Adrian Crosier, Harry Bracegirdle and Alan Rasmussen. I must admit I got really excited to get the hole-in-one but so were the boys. I used my driver and a pink ball and the ball just ran along the ground and went in. I ended up getting the ball mounted onto my driver and it's in a pride of place at home.
