The opening month of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season has been riveting to say the least.
Even, competitive and widely unpredictable matches have been at the forefront of the 2023-24 season so far, making for a competition which is drawing significant interest.
After four completed rounds, four teams - Russells Creek, Allansford-Panmure, Merrivale and Brierly-Christ Church - remain log-jammed on three wins and a loss, while a further four are not far behind with two wins and two losses.
Even more fascinating is the fact no side is win-less, nor undefeated, meaning there are no easy-beats or walkovers.
It begs the question: Is there such a thing as a genuine upset this season?
Even those sides which currently sit with three wins have endured a tough loss each - Creek lost comfortably to Nestles but knocked off highly-fancied Merrivale by 111 runs the following week, the Gators were humbled by the Dogs, while the surprise-packet Bulls prevailed against a dangerous Port Fairy team but lost to West Warrnambool, which has struggled for consistency so far.
Wesley Yambuk Titans - a side combining playing lists with the Southern Titans - knocked off North Warrnambool Eels, with the latter defeating Dennington, which only last weekend thumped another highly-credentialed outfit in Allansford-Panmure.
It's significant considering many wondered whether the Titans would win a game this season after scrambling to fill a division one team only a few weeks ago.
While the sample size is relatively small, it does give weight to the theory cricket is improving drastically in the south-west, not the other way around which was ultimately the fear after the impacts of COVID-19 and the unprecedented weather which impacted the first half of the 2022-23 season.
But why does the division one competition appear so even?
Put simply, more people seem interested in playing cricket and investing in the game. But there is more to it.
Changes in sporting visa rules this season have forced a re-jig in how clubs think about their strategies from a recruitment perspective, meaning instead of relying heavily on overseas players to fill a void, they are looking within their own club or at successful rival teams to unearth talent or bring in experience.
Success is infectious and despite Russells Creek's premiership winning group largely picked apart by its rivals and brought into leadership positions at other clubs, it can only be viewed as a positive move from clubs who've identified the division one premiership juggernaut as a step towards winning grand finals.
Many of its premiership heroes, namely Joe Kenna (Merrivale), Matt Petherick (Merrivale), Jimmy Elford (Northern Raiders) and Shashan Silva (Allansford-Panmure),have departed for leadership roles this season.
It has not only changed the game in south-west cricket but across the country where more local recruiting - players shifting between clubs - has become more common.
This has not only been a shift which has come into place this season but is the overarching result of years of disruptions with COVID-19.
Clubs are focusing heavily on junior development and players are preferring to play their cricket locally and chase new opportunities at rival clubs, which re-invents competitions in a way and evens up the top-tiers.
In Warrnambool, it has been a contributing factor in why this season's ladder may not start to shape until after Christmas, where two-day cricket may separate the best from the rest.
Local recruitment boomed in the off-season with staggering movement and while some clubs still managed to bring in imports, development and rock-solid coaching structures have become a major focus.
Many division one clubs have also brought back players after time off from the game while relying on their lower grades to drive the standards and foster more competitiveness at training, where numbers for several clubs have skyrocketed.
It also shapes as a vital season from an association perspective, with the league to play in the top-flight of Melbourne Country Week later this season.
With a squad expected to be announced in the next week, competition for spots might be competitive with the state of play in division one.
It's no secret that a key component of success in the Victorian Country Cricket League-run competition is a thriving top-tier local division.
If you look at competitions like Mornington Peninsula, Sale-Maffra, Bendigo, Ferntree Gully and Geelong, all of whom are steeped in history and with a strong influx of senior and junior recruits every year, these associations have for decades been at the forefront of Victorian country cricket, particularly at representative level.
Warrnambool - in its current state - has a golden opportunity to build on the evenness of its division one competition and drive cricket in the south-west.
After prevailing at country week's division two tier last season, defeating Wangaratta and District in the grand final, it is fully aware Provincial is a completely different ball game. It raises the expectations of the association.
This also filters down to more south-west players trying their hand at Victorian Premier Cricket level and featuring in representative cricket in Melbourne.
With the stunning success of Geelong's women's program bringing in an influx of Warrnambool players, the men's competition is seeing more and more players from the south-west featuring for different sides.
Players such as Brody Couch, Tommy Jackson, Joe Medew-Ewen and Glenn Hannah are just some of the names who've had their start in Warrnambool and are now thriving at the higher level, while an influx of young south-west players such as Ethan Boyd, Fletcher Cozens, Vincent Huf and Lachie Field are exciting talents who will play first XI cricket.
It's been a positive start to season 2023-24 for cricket in the south-west, and it all starts at the top with a thriving division one competition making for an exciting future.
