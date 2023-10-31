Better mobile services, smart technology in agriculture and high-grade connectivity for businesses is what Corangamite Shire wants in its digital future.
The council has partnered with neighbouring Moyne Shire and Warrnambool City Council to form The Great South Coast Regional Digital Strategy.
The guiding document aims to assist any future digital investment the shire might make.
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said the collaboration would help recognise challenges and opportunities for the council.
"The strategy talks about dreaming big," she said.
"If we get this right, I'm sure we're going to make great strides and will help make this region a place of opportunity.
"That's one thing which is dear to all of our hearts and we all really believe it's something we need to continue to work towards.
"As we come more entrenched in the use of smart technologies for agriculture and providing business services and every day life, it's becoming more and more essential."
The document noted four key areas of opportunities. In tourism, it highlighted the importance of intelligent way-finding, immersive experiences and VR in driving growth by attracting visitors with unique offerings.
In agriculture, it said there were opportunities to harness current industry trends including agtech, data collection and digital connectivity.
Education could be strengthened through research or collaboration opportunities, in turn improving the diversity of employment offerings, encouraging the retention of youth and attracting highly skilled workers to the region.
Finally, it noted a sense of community could be enhanced through the development of digital hubs, providing a location for digital training and up-skilling.
