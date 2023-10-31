The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Warrnambool restaurant Simon's Waterfront up for sale

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
October 31 2023 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Simon's Waterfront restaurant which has sweeping views of the southern ocean is up for sale. Picture file
Warrnambool's Simon's Waterfront restaurant which has sweeping views of the southern ocean is up for sale. Picture file

The rare opportunity to operate a Warrnambool beachfront restaurant has popped up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.