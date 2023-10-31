The rare opportunity to operate a Warrnambool beachfront restaurant has popped up.
The owner of Simon's Waterfront has put the Pertobe Road property on the market after running the business for 14 years. The leasehold is listed for $350,000.
The restaurant is co-located with the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, which is seeking government funding to upgrade its facility.
CRE Brokers business broker Tom Wheeler said the opportunity to purchase a property of this kind was rare.
"Given the vast amount of coast that Warrnambool has there's not many options to operate something like that," Mr Wheeler said.
He said the property was also unique for its proximity to the Lake Pertobe area, being situated between two caravan parks, and the foreshore promenade in front of the surf club.
Mr Wheeler said the biggest opportunity would be to host weddings and functions on the deck throughout summer.
"The cream on the top of the pudding was their weddings and functions," Mr Wheeler said.
"If you want to take it over that's where you would get your big money."
The beachfront restaurant, popular among tourists and residents alike, has ocean views and a diverse menu showcasing seafood, local produce and a curated wine selection.
The business also comes with a fully equipped kitchen, dining area and the venue's assets.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.