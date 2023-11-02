Funds from an open garden event this weekend will go towards a memorial for babies who died during gestation.
The Rotary Club of Warrnambool is hosting its garden show on Sunday, November 5, 2023, where four private gardens across Warrnambool, Bushfield and Woodford will open to the public.
President Janet Blackley said some of the funds would go towards a memorial at Warrnambool Cemetery's Tooram Memorial Park for babies who died under 20 weeks gestation.
"If they die under 20 weeks they're not actually recognised as babies and they're not registered under Births, Deaths and Marriages, so there's no form of memorial for them," Ms Blackley said.
The funds with also go towards a range of the Rotary clubs' youth-focused programs.
Show organiser Anne Adams said one of the gardens on display was at Princess Street in Warrnambool.
"It displays a wonderful collection of plants. I particularly like the veggie garden, it's productive as well as beautiful," Ms Adams said.
"The plantings have to withstand soil on top of a sand dune and south-westerly winds being on one of the highest spots in Warrnambool.
"It's quite a seasonal garden so it changes throughout the year."
The addresses of the homes will be released when tickets are purchased.
