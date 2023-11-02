The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Warrnambool Rotary Garden Show runs on Sunday, November 5

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Warrnambool president Janet Blackley and garden show organiser Anne Adams at Warrnambool's Princess Street property, which is part of the event. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Rotary Club of Warrnambool president Janet Blackley and garden show organiser Anne Adams at Warrnambool's Princess Street property, which is part of the event. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Funds from an open garden event this weekend will go towards a memorial for babies who died during gestation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.