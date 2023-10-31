The eyes of the world are on the south-west, with a $45 million drilling and research project kicking off next month at Nirranda's carbon capture research facility.
Big name companies from across the globe, alongside the Japanese, Korean and Australian governments are funding the major research project at the CO2CRC Otway International Test Centre on the Great Ocean Road.
Warrnambool and the south-west are at least a decade ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to carbon capture and storage technology, chief executive Dr Matthias Raab said.
"The international race is on," he said.
"The entire world is looking at us. The whole world is watching."
A rig will be brought from Queensland for the 20-day drilling program to drill a deep well at the site.
"People will see the drilling rig, but it's only visible from a few points through the tree lines," Dr Raab said.
He said the fact that people drive past the site and don't notice the facility was one of its biggest selling points.
The project has received funding from Chevron, ExxonMobil, BHP and BP, and Australian government funding was being matched by Korean and Japanese governments.
"That's a total of $45 million for research and infrastructure," Dr Raab said.
"All the oil and gas majors are investing from their headquarters out of Houston, out of London, out of Melbourne.
"What this shows is a very strong commitment that these companies have to achieve their own emission reduction targets."
A large per centrge of the funds would be used to carry out "substantial operational activities" at the Otway International test centre at Nirranda, as well as four years of research into storing carbon in reservoirs and rocks that are not as easy to access.
The research team will work with international partners including Stanford and Cambridge universities and institutes in Korea and Japanese as well as Melbourne University, Curtin University, the CSIRO and Geoscience Australia.
"The importance and impact of what we are doing is relevant for our global efforts to reduce carbon emissions," Dr Raab said.
He said it was widely recognised across the world that if we want to achieve emission reduction targets, carbon capture and storage must be included "at scale".
"The work that we are carrying out at the Otway International Test Centre is helping significantly to come up to scale to improve the economics and to improve the broader field applications," Dr Raab said.
He said over the long term, by burying carbon underground it would minimalise and form solid rocks and minerals - "packing it away immediately, indefinitely" over a "geological time scale".
"Contrary to perception, it's actually not a very invasive undertaking and it is very effective," he said.
"The moment it is taken out of the atmosphere and stored underground, we have the immediate climate benefit.
"It's a huge advantage for the climate."
Dr Raab said due to the uniqueness of the geology in the south-west, the region was now home to "the world's most sophisticated underground research facility".
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.