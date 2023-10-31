Terang's May Noonan aged care home is expected to have a new owner in the coming months.
Colac's Charles Stewart director Anthony McDonald said the facility was under offer.
"I can confirm it is under offer," Mr McDonald said.
"Contracts are in the process of being exchanged between the parties."
Mr McDonald said there had been a number of expressions of interest submitted for the facility.
"A number of parties submitted expressions of interest," he said.
"Lyndoch Living made the decision on the preferred party."
Mr McDonald previously told The Standard investors were considering transforming the former May Noonan aged care home into worker accommodation, a backpacker style accommodation or a yoga retreat.
At the time Lyndoch board chair Sue Cassidy said it had been a "really difficult" decision to shut the centre.
"We've looked at everything we could possibly do... but we've made the decision that we can no longer keep May Noonan open," Ms Cassidy said.
"It is pretty devastating and it has been a massive decision for the board to go this way."
The facility has 40 single accommodation rooms, 32 with shared dual bathroom facilities and eight with en suite bathrooms.
It also includes a commercial kitchen, commercial laundry, a large dining area, several lounges and numerous offices and utility rooms.
The building sits on a 1.76-hectare site and includes shedding and landscaped gardens.
A community working group had been established to explore the future of aged care in the town and a business case would be developed to determine the Terang district's needs.
The community has called for Lyndoch Living to return any May Noonan centre sale proceeds to the Terang community for future aged care provision.
Lyndoch Living bought the May Noonan facility in 2018 with then CEO Doreen Power trumpeting the "shared values" of the two services, and talking about how Lyndoch could "add more value to residents' lives" at the Terang home.
Lyndoch Living has been contacted for comment.
