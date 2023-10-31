The Standard
Terang's May Noonan under offer, multiple expressions of interest

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
October 31 2023
The former aged care facility is under offer.
Terang's May Noonan aged care home is expected to have a new owner in the coming months.

