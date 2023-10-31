More than $52,000 will come out of selected residents' pockets for new footpaths, road upgrades and kerbs in Corangamite Shire.
It comes after councillors unanimously voted through a series of special charge schemes at its October 2023 meeting. The move allows the organisation to recover costs when works benefit the property owners required to pay the charge.
That included 250 metres of concrete footpath on the western side of McKinnon Street from Prince Street to Estcourt Street in Terang.
A quarter of the $41,656 cost would come from affected property owners while the rest would be paid by the council.
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said most supported funding the community asset.
"When we had the on-site meeting with the property owners that came along they were very enthusiastic about this path going in," she said.
"Having spoken with other members of the Terang community I know it will fit the high community benefit criteria.
"Children are using those areas to walk to school, one person in particular helps a sight-impaired lady to go for a daily walk around the area."
Elsewhere in Cobden, a 166-metre concrete footpath and associated works on the northern side of Parrott Street from east of Victoria Street to Walker Street would cost property owners $6915.
The total cost of works would be $27,660.
The installation of a kerb and channel in Dover Street, Cobden, would also require $11,879 from property owners.
In Camperdown, 133 metres of concrete footpath and associated works on the southern side of Tait Street from west of Daskein Street to Clarke Street would cost owners $5540. The total cost of works would be $22,161.
Sealing and associated works on Curdies River Road, Timboon, would cost property owners $17,640. The total cost of the works would be $220,500.
