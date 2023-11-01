THREE Archers of Warrnambool competitors who were introduced to the sport in different ways are making an impact on the Australian stage.
Denise Burrell and Peter Hill won a swag of medals at the Australian Masters Games in Adelaide in early October while teenager Toby Godber was ranked fourth in the country in the under 16 boys' compound bow section at the Archery Australia national target youth tournament.
Burrell, 69, first became interested in archery when she was stationed overseas for work and has competed for about seven years.
"I was a dairy extension consultant international and that's where we started (archery) when we were in Sri Lanka," she said.
"Then we (my husband and I) continued it in Indonesia and when we came back here to Warrnambool, we didn't know there was a club here either and we were very pleased to find out there was one."
The sport captured Hill's attention when he was living in Melbourne.
"I had always wanted to do it and one day I was driving along a road in Melbourne and saw a group of archers shooting so I went down and joined up straight away and that was it," he said.
"I lived in Melbourne but came down here about four years ago. I didn't know there was an archery club so that was a bonus."
Godber, who lives on a farm at Curdievale, was hooked after a come-and-try day.
The 14-year-old had tried other sports but none appealed to the Timboon P-12 student as much as archery and he's now been involved for two years.
The trio all use different bows in competition.
Burrell prefers the recurve bow which is used in Olympics competition, Hill describes his long bow as "just a bent stick" and Godber competes with a compound bow which has a more high-tech design.
Burrell and Hill both medalled at the Australian masters where a different type of shoot was conducted on each of the five days of competition.
The 69-year-old Burrell, who was in the 60-70 age bracket, won gold in the outdoor target and clout events and received a bronze for her efforts in the indoor section.
It was her first time at the masters.
"You have to be totally concentrating on what you're doing so any worries in the world fade away when you're doing archery," she said.
"Archery is a precision sport, so you don't have to be overly strong, you just have to practice a lot.
"Indoors we shoot 18 metres or sometimes 20m and the clout is 145m so it's really long."
Hill, 75, performed well in the 70-80 age group, winning gold in the 3D category, silver in the marked field and bronze in the indoor, outdoor and clout categories.
It was the second time Hill, who is a semi-retired Russian Orthodox priest in Allansford, had taken part in the masters.
"I did one in Canberra but that must have been 15 years ago," he said.
