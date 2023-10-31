A sense of community is important to Timboon's Joan Laing.
It's why she enjoys playing lawn bowls in the Western District Playing Area midweek pennant division two competition season on season.
Laing, 81, pitches in around the club while off the greens she has spent countless hours volunteering around the district.
"I started (playing) in 1995 after my husband (Ian) passed away. I had to get involved in something and I joined bowls," she told The Standard during Timboon Gold's 68-43 loss to City Pearls on Tuesday, October 31.
"I played at Simpson for a number of years and then I came to Timboon."
Laing has represented Timboon Bowls Club for 12 seasons.
But her connection to the town stretches further back.
She was born in the Gippsland town of Leongatha and relocated to the Western District in 1969.
"We moved up when my husband got a Heytesbury settlement farm and that's how we came to the area," Laing said.
"He was a (Heytesbury) shire councillor for 12 years before he passed away.
"We made it (Timboon) home - I belong to Probus and I used to do Meals of Wheels and drive the Red Cross car.
"It is just a lovely town to live in, it's home."
Laing has a daughter and a late son, is a grandmother-of-five and a great-grandmother to eight.
The avid gardener's family plays a big role in her life as do those who live nearby.
"I grow a few veggies and like a nice, neat lawn and I have extremely good neighbours," Laing said.
"My neighbours are wonderful to me which is lovely when you live on your own. To be asked to an 18-year-old's birthday because they live next door is really something special."
Bowls, where she's savoured "a little bit of success", is her other major outlet.
"I have really enjoyed it, I've been on the match committee and help out," Laing said.
"It is good fun and you meet lots of lovely people and it's a way of getting to know other clubs and enjoy their company too.
"The company is most important and friendships you make over the years and they have Friday night teas at the club."
In division one, City Diamonds remain undefeated after four rounds after accounting for Lawn Green 77 shots to 43.
Port Fairy remains win-less at the bottom of the top-grade table after falling to Warrnambool Gold 70-35 in what was the latter's first win of the season.
Koroit Orange edged out Terang Blue 64-60 and and Timboon Maroon notched a narrow 54-52 win over City Sapphires.
