Three-time drink driver warned another offence leads to jail

A Macarthur farmhand caught drink driving three times within 10 years has been warned another offence will land him in jail.
Daniel O'Donoghue, 28, told the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 30, he previously had a toxic relationship with alcohol.
Police told the court that O'Donoghue was intercepted at 1.25pm at a Warrnambool service station on Christmas Day last year with a low reading
He admitted drink driving and driving while disqualified but said he had now been sober since the end of August.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge warned O'Donoghue that if he returned to court for similar offending then he risked serving a jail term.
"Do not come back to court again unless you want to see the inside of a prison cell," Mr Lethbridge told O'Donoghue.
The defendant was convicted, fined a total of $2500 and banned from driving for 12 months.
