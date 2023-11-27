Bakery burglar will admit using former employee's key to enter, steal cash

A Warrnambool woman accused of breaking into a bakery and stealing cash will plead guilty.
Jessica Chittleborough, also known as Baker, 27, appeared remotely in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 27, 2023.
She previously served 28 days in custody before making a successful bail application in the same court.
Her case was adjourned until December 20 for a guilty plea hearing.
The court heard a positive report had been provided from the Count Integrated Services Program which supports eligible accused people on bail.
Previously police said two accused burglars had a key to Warrnambool's Chittick's Bakery when they entered outside of business hours and stole cash.
Ms Chittleborough was arrested on September 19 and charged with burglary, theft, handling stolen goods, theft from a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.
She was already on bail when she attended the Warrnambool bakery twice in one month.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Will Ringin said once inside the pair "clearly" knew the layout of the business and walked immediately to a cash register.
He said the first time on August 15 they stole nearly $500 in cash.
The co-accused denied that offending to police, stating she'd been in Colac at the time.
But an investigation into her phone records showed that was a lie, Senior Constable Will Ringin said, and she hadn't left Warrnambool.
He said during the second incident two people were observed on CCTV rummaging through the store in an attempt to find valuable items.
Senior Constable Ringin said a bakery employee went to the store after remembering he forgot to lock a gate.
He said that employee found people inside shortly before 1am but they fled into a nearby car which drove away.
Senior Constable Ringin said police then raided a Medinah Close address, where Ms Chittleborough was known to reside, on September 18.
He said a search uncovered numerous keys, including a set labelled 'Chittick's Bakery', $300 cash, a CCTV hard drive and registration plates reported stolen from a Garden Street address.
The officer said an analysis of the co-accused's phone showed a conversation between the pair which he alleged Ms Chittleborough was seen to be conspiring to steal the number plates.
He said that led to police seizing a 2010 Chrysler 300c sedan from the property as it was found to be stolen from a Geelong address.
In a bail application, Senior Constable Ringin said Ms Chittleborough had more than 30 pages of criminal history and was a high risk of committing crimes if she was back in the community.
He alleged she lived at a "drug den" where people went to use illicit drugs and where police had recently observed six known drug users or suspected traffickers.
The co-accused burglar, Kiara Gavin, 21, was allegedly complicit in the burglaries because she aided Ms Chittleborough in entering the building.
Ms Gavin previously worked at the bakery until she was fired in mid 2023 due to illicit drug use.
