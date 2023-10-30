Disorderly driving gets under stress hospital worker in strife

A hospital worker caught drink and drug driving says he's seeking help with his substance consumption due to the pressures of work.
A Southwest Healthcare orderly appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 30, pleading guilty to both drink and drug driving.
He was intercepted in Camperdown earlier this year and found to have an alcohol reading of .07 and also tested positive to cannabis.
He told police he underestimated how long substances stayed in his system.
The man told the court he was an orderly at a hospital and had to deal with a lot of violent patients, many who had mental health issues.
He said that caused enormous stress, he had spoken to his employer about his issues with alcohol and cannabis which led to the accused now undergoing a program.
The man said the program was designed to reduce his alcohol and drug consumption.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said drinking alcohol was not an issue but getting behind the steering wheel of a car while under the influence of drugs and alcohol was a risk to all other road users.
He said it was a low alcohol reading and the defendant caused no interference to anyone else.
The man was convicted, fined $500 and he was banned from driving for 12 months.
