Two former Hampden league players will return to their home clubs ahead of the 2024 season.
Reigning semi-finalist Cobden welcomes back Angus Uwland, who last played for the Bombers in 2018.
The experienced midfielder, who is also a talented cricketer, spent the 2019 season as an assistant coach at Alvie before a three-year stint at Colac Tigers from 2021 to 2023, part of which saw him play alongside Bombers coach Brody Mahoney.
Dowell, meanwhile, returns to Leura Oval after seven years away.
He lined up for Belmont in the Geelong and District Football League in 2023 following a stint at Rokewood-Corindhap in the Central Highlands Football League between 2017 and 2022.
Dowell's signing complements a host of talent returning to Camperdown next season, as the Magpies aim to better their sixth place finish from 2023 under coach Neville Swayn.
Isaac Stephens, Matthew Fields, Billy Arnold and Fraser Lucas are among past players to sign at the Magpies for 2024, with recruits Paddy Baker and Eric Guthrie also joining the club.
