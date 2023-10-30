A south-west log cabin has become the place to be on Halloween.
People from Melbourne, Geelong and Ballarat have made the trip to the Log Cabin Scout Hall in Colac since 2013 each October 30.
The town's Sea Scouts go all out to create a haunted house that promises lots of "jump scares" and frights.
Entry to the haunted house, which features props made by Maree Powell, costs $5.
Jonathan Graham, leader of the 2nd Colac Sea Scouts, said the event was a lot of fun.
"The idea came off the back of a haunted maze that Maree ran at her house each year and visitors often remarked of the amazing detail and that people would pay to come and see it," Mr Graham said.
"She worked out a way to design rooms in the Log Cabin Scout Hall in Colac to raise funds for the local Scouting district."
Mr Graham said a few hundred dollars were raised the first year, while last year more than $5000 was raised.
"The funds are used to support the activities for local Scouts such as hall maintenance, campground upgrades and subsidies for activities," he said.
People keen to brave a walk through the haunted house are encouraged to get there early, with a large crowd attending last year.
The doors will open at 6pm and close at 9pm.
