The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Enter if you dare: Colac haunted house to open doors for Halloween

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
October 30 2023 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A south-west log cabin has become the place to be on Halloween.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.