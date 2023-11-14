The Standard
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

A deep dive into history of city's beloved swimming pool

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
November 14 2023 - 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Standard celebrates the opening of the Warrnambool Olympic Swimming Pool. File picture
The front page of The Standard celebrates the opening of the Warrnambool Olympic Swimming Pool. File picture

When the Warrnambool Olympic Pool opened for the very first time on Saturday, December 9, 1961, there was no masking the excitement it produced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.