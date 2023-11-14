A deep dive into history of city's beloved swimming pool

When the Warrnambool Olympic Pool opened for the very first time on Saturday, December 9, 1961, there was no masking the excitement it produced.
On the Monday after the opening, The Standard called it "the greatest community project in the city's history".
This call was backed up by the eagerness of the community to have the new pool at its disposal.
More than 2000 people attended the opening ceremony.
Like all such occasions, it was littered with officials lining up to savour their slice of the spotlight.
Warrnambool mayor Cr. P. O'Sullivan and shire president Cr. J.J. Gleeson headed the local dignitaries, along with Olympic pool committee president Gordon Toleman.
The minister for local government, Murray Porter, was given the task of performing the official opening.
While VIP's talked about "money well spent" and that every child had an "inherent right to be taught to swim," for those that were there for the purest of reasons, patience was running out.
Warrnambool's youngest generation of the day were the real stars.
The Standard reported that children present at the opening sat on the edge of the pool, frantically waiting for the speeches to end.
It was the address of pool superintendent Barry Hill that was the most anticipated of the day.
"Here are the words you've all been waiting to hear, the pool is now open to the public," he said.
The children didn't need to be told a second time, with the words barely out of Mr Hill's mouth before they had hit the water.
The pool at the time was totally outdoors and featured toddlers, learners, main and diving pools. Patrons were able to leap into the diving pools off a large board on the northern side and a smaller one to the west.
The facility was a wonderland for the youth of Warrnambool and district.
The day after the official opening, on the Sunday, an attendance of 1499 was recorded at the pool, despite a cool maximum temperature of just 64 degrees (18).
Of that crowd number, 1005 were children, with adults making up the remaining 494.
It was a snapshot of what the pool was to become for those who grew up in Warrnambool and district during the last four decades of the 20th century.
It was not only a family destination, but also one the youth of the town could access independently.
The 60s, 70s and 80s were a time when parents were more likely to let children fend for themselves during the day time hours. The central location of the pool meant from most places in Warrnambool it was a rideable distance, even on the hottest days.
The kiosk was always stocked with sunnyboys and snakes and the concrete was always hot and inviting, a place to lay in the sun after a swim until you got hot enough to jump back in.
There were just enough trees and banks of grass for those days when it was just too hot.
There was the aforementioned Barry Hill, who kept a keen eye on what was happening and made sure everyone stayed safe. With an authoritative calm, he would give orders of "walk, don't run" and "no bombs thank you".
Sure it wasn't all fun and games.
There was the sunburn that blistered and peeled before the days of slip, slop, slap.
There were times for those of us that couldn't swim but pretended we could, where we would go beyond our depth range to stay with the gang, only to desperately clutch to the side of the pool to keep our head above water.
But on the whole, it was a place that will long live in the collective summer memories of many who attended.
Of course all is not lost, the Olympic swimming pool remains in place to this day.
But its surrounds are very different more than six decades later.
In 2002, the pool was re-branded as AquaZone, with new indoor pools constructed where the now demolished toddlers and learners pools once stood.
The diving pool remained, but its boards were taken away in 2007 due to safety concerns.
Any chance of a reprieve for the boards were dashed in 2015, when the decision was made to end of the life of the diving pool and boards, bringing outrage from many who had a strong connection from summers of their childhoods.
But time moves on, in his maiden speech, new Warrnambool City Council mayor Ben Blain said a high-quality swimming precinct for Warrnambool was near the top of his to do-list.
Let the story continue.
