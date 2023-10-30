A new and vibrant era of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's booming women's senior division launched over the weekend with two new clubs and some impressive individual performances making for a fascinating opening round on Sunday.
Mortlake's inaugural match couldn't have gone any better in front of its home crowd at D.C Farran Oval, with the Cats winning by 10 wickets against North Warrnambool Eels and announcing itself as a team to watch.
Captain-coach Shae De Francesco described the whole day, atmosphere and win as a pretty "emotional" occasion.
"Towards the end of the game I was a bit emotional," she told The Standard.
"It was just such a great day for the club and everyone involved and to have such a good first game and everybody getting a chance was really great."
Showcasing their depth with the ball, the Cats restricted the Eels to 8-59 from their 25 overs, with captain-coach De Francesco leading the way with 2-7 from her five overs and Liv Campbell (2-1) making it difficult for the batters.
The Cats' openers had little trouble in racing down the runs with Campbell backing up her efforts with the ball (35 off 17 balls) and Sarah McMaster (21) playing an excellent supporting hand.
"We definitely did better than what I expected, that's for sure," De Francesco said of the match.
"I was so impressed with our bowling. Liv Campbell bowled extremely well and I reckon Clare (Rounds), Lainie (Robertson), myself and a few others got wickets. I was happy with our extras, everyone got an over in the end and our fielding was exceptional, that was the big thing we've been working on.
"I think after the effort we're going to be looking to push really hard this season."
De Francesco paid special mention to Campbell, who played her first game in 15 years and was awarded player of the match.
"Liv did a bit of a speech, it had been 15 years since she last played cricket and it was awesome," she said.
"She was just so rapt that she could play the game again and on her home ground, she had her husband and I think one of her two boys there as well.
"It was just so nice to see."
Hawkesdale got its campaign off to the perfect start against fellow competition newcomers Russells Creek.
While the Creekers showed their talent with a promising display at Mack Oval for their inaugural match, the highly-talented Cats were too strong, making 1-183 before holding the home team to 7-84.
Hawkesdale mentor Jason Elliott said it was special to be a part of history and play in Creek's first ever women's game.
"It was a top-quality game of cricket but more importantly it was great to be part of Russells Creek's first ever match," he said.
"It was an enjoyable day. Full credit to them, quite a few of their players are new to the game and they were great. They played with energy and confidence."
Elliott said top-order batters Lori Young (52 not out) and Hannah Wallace (51 not out) set the tone for his side, while also noting opposition skipper Brooke Herbertson's sensational 50 not out.
"We played really well, particularly our top-order, they did a really good job," he said.
"I thought overall we were pretty even. Everyone did something and contributed along the way.
"But Brooke Herbertson batted beautifully as well which was good to see."
Brierly Northern Raiders proved it is going to be a tough proposition this season with an impressive scalp against Cobden.
The Bulls were led superbly with the bat by young gun Hannah Rooke (51 not out) and debutante Fleur Mahoney (51 not out) to post an impressive 7-182.
The Knights refused to give in with Abbie Hanks making an excellent 51 not out and skipper Ingrid Bellman making 33 not out, but some disciplined bowling saw the home side restricted to 143 in reply.
In the grand final rematch to kick off the season, Allansford Panmure (2-74) knocked over reigning premiers Nestles (4-73) at Panmure.
Hannah Meates showcased her class with bat in hand for the Gators, making a stylish 27 not out in the chase to prove the difference.
