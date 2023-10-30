The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Chelsea Quinn re-signs at Boroondara Express for 2024 VNL season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
October 31 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool netballer Chelsea Quinn has re-signed at Boroondara Express for the 2024 VNL season. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Warrnambool netballer Chelsea Quinn has re-signed at Boroondara Express for the 2024 VNL season. Picture by Anthony Brady

Chelsea Quinn believes her first year in the Victorian Netball League has her better equipped to get the most out of a second season at Boroondara Express.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.