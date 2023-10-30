Chelsea Quinn believes her first year in the Victorian Netball League has her better equipped to get the most out of a second season at Boroondara Express.
Quinn has re-signed at the club for the 2024 season as part of its new 23 and under squad following a competition restructure that scrapped its 19 and under and division one teams in favour of the 23 and under sides.
The goalie, who will turn 23 next year, will only have the 12 months to make her mark in the competition before ageing up to the championship division.
Quinn, who played division one for Express in 2023 along with her club netball at South Warrnambool, is hopeful her first year navigating the state competition, including its travel commitments, has put her in good stead for a strong second campaign.
"I know a bit more of the expectations of that level," Quinn told The Standard. "I think the benefit I've got is, I know how either positively or negatively I handled the commitment this year and what more I can do to get the most out of my last season in 23s."
Gym-work is a priority for Quinn, who has already begun her own "pre-season" to get her body right for a mid-November training return.
Initially worried some clubs may not want to take a punt on a one-year player - and instead opt for players who could form the nucleus of a team for two or more years - Quinn had plans to trial at four clubs, with new outfit Western Warriors her first stop.
Trialling at Express the following day, Quinn was surprised to receive a call from netball director Wendy Jacobsen a day later offering her a spot on the team.
"That was very relieving - I certainly wasn't expecting it, to be one of the first ones signed for our 23s team," Quinn said.
Quinn's end of season review at Express had gone positively, with accuracy under the ring a strength.
"Both coaches I had this year were really happy with my achievement and performance for a first-year player, especially towards the end of the season," she said.
"We had our two other shooters go up to champs and I was the main shooter, with two under 19 girls who got brought up.
"That was a nice leadership role for me in those last couple rounds.
"They said they would like (me) to have that kind of role again, being that main shooter under the post, keeping that accuracy up."
Express' 23 and under squad will feature a "whole new defensive end" according to Quinn, with Jacinta McGinley the only returning defender age-eligible. Quinn herself is the main goalie returning, with their midcourt featuring several returnees.
Boroondara's under 19s and division one sides both finished seventh out of 10, with its championship side team reaching the grand final.
