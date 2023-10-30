The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Exhibition runs at Warrnambool's Archie Graham Centre

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
October 30 2023 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon's Sy Yoo. His drawing students' work will form part of the Made at Archie exhibition which runs from November 1 to 3. Picture by Sean McKenna
Timboon's Sy Yoo. His drawing students' work will form part of the Made at Archie exhibition which runs from November 1 to 3. Picture by Sean McKenna

Teaching art lessons has given Timboon's Sy Yoo the opportunity to get back into his craft after he stopped when his mother died in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.