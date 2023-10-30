Teaching art lessons has given Timboon's Sy Yoo the opportunity to get back into his craft after he stopped when his mother died in 2019.
He was taking classes at Warrnambool's Archie Graham Centre when the city council's community programs coordinator Clare Vaughan noticed his talents. She encouraged him to branch out from participating in the Unfinished Projects group to teach others.
Yoo's drawing class students will exhibit their works alongside others from classes at the centre from November 1 to 3, 2023.
He finished a Bachelor of Fine Arts at RMIT University in Melbourne in 2018 after studying some units at Victoria University in Footscray.
"My mum, who was a really close person in my life, died in 2019 and I stopped making artworks," he said.
Yoo and his partner moved from South Korea to Australia in 1997 with stints living in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Ballarat, before settling into Timboon 18 months ago. Yoo has also worked in the retail industry back home and in Australia.
"My partner encouraged me to do some drawing and painting at home and that's how I started to do some art," he said. He is also a printmaker.
Ms Vaughan said the centre's classes gave people the opportunity to have a sense of belonging in a judgement-free environment.
"My main aim is to make the facility very vibrant with lots of opportunities, so we're focusing on the arts and crafts at the minute," she said.
The Made at Archie exhibition launches on Wednesday, November 1 from 11am to 11.45am.
