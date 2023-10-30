An Allansford grazing property with an irrigation licence is attracting interest from buyers in northern states, according to Brian O'Halloran and Co director Brian Hancock.
The 112-acre property, which has a 60 megalitre Hopkins River irrigation licence, is virtually "drought proof", Mr Hancock said.
He said there had been a steady stream of inquiries from buyers across the state and from northern states.
"It's a well established property that has been mainly used for grazing and breeding over the past four decades," Mr Hancock said.
He said there was a range of outbuildings and an established orchard.
"Properties like this are highly sought after," Mr Hancock said.
The property has another potential income stream with the main four-bedroom house and a second three-bedroom cottage.
"This could be used for extended family or set up as an Airbnb," Mr Hancock said.
He said the property was ideally located 15 minutes from Warrnambool but the lack of neighbouring homes gave it the feeling of total seclusion.
"It's a nice undulating property with lots of mature trees," Mr Hancock said.
There is also 110,000 litres of fresh water storage that connects to both houses.
The property offers six large grazing paddocks with balanced rye and clover pastures.
The property is being sold via expressions of interest, which close on Tuesday, November 30.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.