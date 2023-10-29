The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Melbourne man charged with theft of vehicles after being found bogged.

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 30 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bogged ute leads to man charged with stealing four vehicles worth $200k
Bogged ute leads to man charged with stealing four vehicles worth $200k

Getting bogged just off the Princes Highway roundabout at Colac has led to a Melbourne man being charged with the theft of four vehicles valued at more than $200,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.