Man charged with home invasion after beating woman he's banned from seeing

A Warrnambool man alleged to have invaded a home and badly beaten a woman he's been banned from seeing has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault.
Detective Senior Constable Lachie Barling, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an incident unfolded on Friday afternoon, October 27, 2023.
He said there was a full intervention order banning the Warrnambool man in his 40s from contacting the woman or going to her home.
The man cannot be legally named as he is a party to an intervention order.
"It's alleged the offender was sending the victim abusive video messages during the lead-up to the incident about 4pm Friday," he said.
"The last video stated he would assault her.
"Shortly after sending that message he attended her address and knocked on the front door.
"She opened the door but said she couldn't open a second door because it was broken."
Police allege the man then went to the rear of the home and entered the dwelling through the back door.
"He confronted her, grabbed her around the neck with both hands, squeezed her neck and threw her to the ground," Detective Senior Constable Barling said.
"He's then punched her to the face a number of times. The victim was screaming for him to get off and he covered her mouth.
"He continued to punch the victim and she was still trying to scream. He said he would leave if she stopped. She stopped trying to scream and he left."
The woman then called 000 and requested police attend.
Officers arrived at the address soon after.
They found that the woman was bleeding from her face and saw she had swelling to her face and jaw and red marks around her neck.
"The victim was visibly shaken and crying. She was very distraught," Detective Senior Constable Barling said.
"She was assessed by Ambulance Victoria officers at the scene. There was also a laceration inside her mouth but she declined to go to hospital for further assessment or treatment."
Police detectives then formed a plan to arrest the offender and went to his home where they found him in the front yard.
"He was advised he would be arrested. He became combative and aggressive and it required four police officers to place him in handcuffs," the investigator said.
"He was arrested, later interviewed and said he has not seen the woman for weeks or months.
"He's been charged with aggravated burglary, a number of assault-related offences and breaching a court-imposed intervention order."
The man was remanded in custody by a bail justice over the weekend to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
He did not apply for bail on Monday.
Police were ordered to serve a brief of evidence by November 24, with the man to appear in court again for a committal mention on January 19.
Custody management issues included the man's mental health, he is waiting for surgery to a broken collarbone and he suffered a stroke three weeks ago.
