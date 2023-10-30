The Standard
Warrnambool man in mid 40s charged with aggravated burglary

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 30 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:10am
Man charged with home invasion after beating woman he's banned from seeing
Man charged with home invasion after beating woman he's banned from seeing

A Warrnambool man alleged to have invaded a home and badly beaten a woman he's been banned from seeing has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault.

