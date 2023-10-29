CROWD numbers will be capped at 10,000 patrons for the annual Dunkeld race meeting on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
The popular race day run at the foot of the picturesque Grampians was washed out last year and had no crowds in 2021 and 2020 because of COVID-19.
Club manager Carl Hufer said ticket sales were strong for the meeting called the 'spring carnival of south-west Victoria'.
"The club has decided to peak numbers at 10,000 people," Hufer said.
"The venue really can't handle any more than 10,000 people and the way sales have been going it's going to be a sell-out event this year.
"Years ago, we had over 11,000 people on-course but the place couldn't cope. It's the first time that crowds will be back on-course since 2019 and I think they all just want to turn up and enjoy the day.
"We're still roughly three weeks out from the meeting but already we've sold out of umbrella packages and platinum packages.
"We still have enclosure tickets plus general admission tickets left. It's been an incredible response from the public to the meeting.
"I encourage anyone who is wanting to go to get online and book their tickets pretty quick. Interestingly, we've got people from various parts of Victoria and interstate wanting to go to the meeting."
The respected administrator said many of the patrons would be holding reunions or Christmas parties on the day.
"We have a lot of young people who attend the meeting," he said.
"They turn up in their droves for early Christmas parties or reunions. We have spectacular views of the Grampians. It would have to be one of the most picturesque racecourses, not only in Victoria but Australia.
"The track and facilities are in great order. We're lucky to have a great committee and wonderful volunteers who put in countless hours to ensure everything is in great order for the day. We've been watering the track for the last few weeks.
"The club is lucky to get so much support from local community groups who make the day such a success - not only for the racing club but for their community groups and for the town."
This year's Dunkeld Cup has prize-money of $50,000 and will be run over 1800 metres.
Irish-born jockey Tom Madden scored his second double since relocating to Warrnambool nearly a year ago at St Arnaud on Saturday.
Madden booted home Xalamber to win a maiden for Peter Chow and was successful on the Andrew Bobbin-trained Riotous Mischief in the St Arnaud Cup.
"It's probably time for a celebration after getting a double," Madden said. "I've been really lucky since I made the move to Australia.
"I've had great support from Warrnambool trainers including Lindsey Smith, Aaron Purcell, Symon Wilde, Peter Chow and Tom Dabernig.
"They have all been supportive. I'm riding a lot more track-work and with that comes more race rides because my general fitness has improved.
"I've also lost a few kilograms in weight over the last few months and that has also helped my chances of securing more race rides. I've got to thank my good mate Shane Jackson and his wife Lauren they have been great to me.
"It was a big move to come to Warrnambool from Ireland nearly a year ago but Shane and Lauren have been there to help me."
Madden said Riotous Mischief had travelled well in the cup over 1800 metres.
"I was quietly confident a fair way out that I could win the cup on Riotous Mischief," he said. "We were travelling well at the 800-metre mark. She found another gear or two and was just too strong for the others. Winning the cup is a great result for me personally as it's my first cup victory since I came here."
With races at Warrnambool this Thursday and Mortlake on Saturday, Madden is looking for a big week in the saddle. His first double was at Warracknabeal on August 19.
Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow has no big ambitious plans mapped out for Xalamber following her maiden win at St Arnaud on Saturday.
Xalamber having her 10th start beat Magic Opal and Hawkeyehost in the 2000-metre race.
"Xalamber had been unlucky in a couple of her races," Chow said. "It probably helped her to get out to the 2000 metres. We'll probably take her to Mortlake this Saturday for her next start but we will not be lifting the bar too high at this stage."
From her 10 starts, the four-year-old has won more than $27,000 in stake-money.
Former Warrnambool trainer Mitch Freedman is making every post a winner. Skybird, a $110,000 purchase by Freedman as a yearling, won the $300,000 Group Two fillies Classic at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
The win by the three-year-old comes on the back of Freedman having his first group one win with Attrition in the Toorak Handicap. Attrition makes the trip to Sydney this week to run in the $10 million Golden Eagle at Rosehill on Saturday, November 4. Beau Mertens, who rode Attrition to victory in the Toorak Handicap has been booked for the ride in the Golden Eagle.
