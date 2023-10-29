About 50 rotarians from across the region converged on a city location to bowl over misconceptions about their work while raising important funds.
Cobden Rotary Club president David Childs said the gathering at Warrnambool's ten pin bowl centre on October 27, 2023 raised $1100 for the 'Say no to family and domestic violence' campaign, but above all was just "a fun night out".
"It's my first year as president and what I want is to tell everyone that rotary is not just a charitable organisation full of working bees - it's also where everyone is welcome and we do fun things as well," he said.
"There's a bit of a misconception which we want to challenge. Tonight we have about 50 people from multiple branches coming under the one banner to be recognised for the work they do.
"It's a big celebration but we're also raising money for a worthy cause and raising awareness about domestic violence.
"The idea is to just help people enjoy the time and make life-long memories."
Members from the Cobden, Warrnambool, Warrnambool Daybreak, Warrnambool Central and Portland Bay branches attended.
