The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west rotarians raise funds for domestic violence campaign

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 30 2023 - 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden Rotary Club president David Childs says members from the organisation attend plenty of social gatherings in between completing hard work for their community. Picture by Anthony Brady
Cobden Rotary Club president David Childs says members from the organisation attend plenty of social gatherings in between completing hard work for their community. Picture by Anthony Brady

About 50 rotarians from across the region converged on a city location to bowl over misconceptions about their work while raising important funds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.