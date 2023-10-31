David Mathison mightn't have much skill as an artist but that hasn't stopped him from becoming somewhat of an expert in the field.
As a member of the Koroit Lions Club, one of Mr Mathison's key roles is helping coordinate the club's annual art show.
Mr Mathison manages to do this with distinction despite never having produced an artwork of his own.
"The short answer to that is no," Mr Mathison gives when asked if he has ever dabbled as an artist himself.
"I actually got involved in the art show when we needed a lighting upgrade to display the paintings better.
"There is a little sub-committee that works on the art show so I stayed involved with that and I really enjoy it."
Now retired, Mr Mathison is almost the perfect Lions club member.
He is a former president and brings a wealth of experience across a number of fields.
As well as his role with the art show, Mr Mathison has been an important cog in building the club's annual swap meet. He has used his contacts as a fully qualified motor mechanic to help in this field.
But on Saturday November 4 and Sunday November 5, 2023, the attention of Mr Mathison and his fellow Lions club members will turn to the art show.
More than 100 pieces of art from 30 artists from across the state will be on show.
This will be the 39th staging of the art show, which was first held in the town's old courthouse but now takes place in the Koroit Theatre.
The art show used to be held on the June long weekend but in 2022 was changed to the weekend before the Melbourne Cup.
"There are a lot of visitors around the district that weekend and we thought it would work well to have the art show then and bring people to Koroit," Mr Mathison said.
"The format worked well last year and we have a few more little new things this year.
"Killarney artist Ricky Schembri will be our artist-in-residence for the weekend so that will be a highlight.
"To have such a talented local artist is a real positive.
"Having the art show at the theatre means people are coming into the heart of town and we encourage them to stay on and have a coffee and something to eat before they leave. It is a flow-on effect for the whole town."
The show runs from 10am to 3.30pm on November 4 and November 5.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.