The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Koroit Lions Club Art Show ready to go

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
October 31 2023 - 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit Lions Club member David Mathison is ready for the art show. Picture by Sean McKenna
Koroit Lions Club member David Mathison is ready for the art show. Picture by Sean McKenna

David Mathison mightn't have much skill as an artist but that hasn't stopped him from becoming somewhat of an expert in the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.