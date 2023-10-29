A DRESS celebrating the history of Vogue magazine and a fashionable cape celebrating Warrnambool were just some of the designs to hit the catwalk on October 28, 2023.
The entries were part of the F Project's Fabric of Life Festival competition to re-use and re-purpose existing items into wearable art held in Warrnambool.
The overall winner was Alison Withers with her design Breakwater.
It's the second year the competition was held and F Project volunteer and former board member Ann Krause said the event had attracted 45 entries.
"It was such a wonderful community event," she said.
"As soon as the first one came out the audience started clapping to the music."
She said with one entrant coming from Adelaide she hoped the event would continue to grow each year.
The Fletcher Jones Foundation donated prize money and Warrnambool City Council provided funding to organise the event.
