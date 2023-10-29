The Standard
Warrnambool's Fabric of Life Festival had 45 entries

By Clare Quirk
Updated October 30 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:31am
A DRESS celebrating the history of Vogue magazine and a fashionable cape celebrating Warrnambool were just some of the designs to hit the catwalk on October 28, 2023.

