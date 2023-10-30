The Australian Football League premiership cup made a fleeting visit to the south-west.
Collingwood Magpies president Jeff Browne visited the Winda-Mara Aboriginal Corporation in Heywood on Saturday, October 28, 2023 with the freshly engraved cup in hand.
Heywood's ex-coach and 2023 assistant coach former Collingwood player Leon Davis, joined Mr Browne. Davis returned to the Magpies in 2022 in a First Nations cultural safety executive role.
The pair spoke to community members about the progress of the club's cultural journey.
"I thought it was wonderful. It was a great opportunity to come back to Heywood and celebrate our premiership and bring the cup but also to emphasise the work we've done off the field in relation to cultural safety," Mr Browne said.
"(And) recognising the contribution of First Nations players and staff throughout our club."
Mr Browne visited the town in 2022, and vowed to come back whether Collingwood won the premiership or not. He said the community members were excited to see the cup up close.
"They're very difficult to win and I wanted to take that back to Heywood and celebrate with the local community because of the profound impact the first visit had on me," Mr Browne said.
"(It was profound) because when I came down to meet Leon, I went for a tour of the eel and fish traps and the (Gunditj Mirring) Keeping Place (a commercial space for the Gunditjmara Traditional Owners Group near Heywood).
"I immediately realised the value and richness of that culture and it really motivated me to get on with the work of Do Better and convinced me that engaging Leon in that was an essential part of that process."
The Do Better report was an independent review into the club's responses to incidents of racism and cultural safety in the workplace.
Davis said when the Magpies won the premiership cup on September 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the first thing Mr Browne did was ask him about the Heywood community.
"His first reaction was that he wanted to bring it to Heywood," he said.
"Getting to know Jeff, I wasn't surprised. It was nice of him to stay true to that.
"To bring the cup down it really tells the story about where the club is at and the commitment to the culture."
Davis, who was a victim of racism in his Collingwood playing days, said being accepting of all cultures was something all local football clubs could do.
"For me it didn't change the day after I was back at Collingwood or when I played at Heywood or Heathmere. The fight is something I do 24-7."
He said while the First Nations people educated Australians on their culture, and with the Voice to Parliament referendum vote being no, there was still lots of work to be done.
