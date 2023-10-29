Warrnambool Basketball Association general manager Jack Huxtable says he is blown away by the record-breaking numbers and interest in the annual junior seaside classic.
The city came alive over the weekend with 136 basketball teams - the most in the tournament's history - from all corners of the state descending across various venues to compete in 23 boys and girls divisions on October 28-29, 2023.
Huxtable said to see the "smiles on the kids' faces" playing basketball was a wonderful sight to see.
"I feel absolutely privileged to run an event like this," he told The Standard.
"It's not just me, there's a whole team behind me of volunteers but to walk around the stadiums and have 14 courts across Warrnambool, Koroit and Port Fairy is honestly amazing.
"I'm so happy we've got facilities to be able to host a tournament like this."
He said the talent on display across the state and throughout the south-west with various local teams taking out titles was exciting for the sport and praised the various associations for sending teams.
"There's talent everywhere, it's gone as far as Traralgon and Sale who push numbers high at our country champs as well," he said.
"Bendigo has come down as well, just to see the talent right through is amazing. We've seen a few of our development Warrnambool teams be really successful and win grand finals and really take the next step in their basketball journey which is exciting to see."
Huxtable said the community had got behind the tournament and made it a special place to be over the weekend.
"Once we got the final numbers through it was incredible and getting accommodation in town was an absolute nightmare," he said.
"The town has been pumping and I've been really promoting local businesses.
"After COVID it's so important our local businesses are thriving, just like it is for us to work on sponsorship and volunteers.
"We packed up our barbecue in the afternoon and our canteen has sold out of everything. To see the amount of people come out is amazing, especially after COVID.
"It's thrilling to be able to do that for them."
Full list of division winners:
Under 18 Girls - Division one: Warrnambool Mermaids; Division two: Colac Kookas
Under 18 Boys - Division one: Bendigo Braves; Division two: Border Sports Academy; Division three: Port Fairy Pacers
Under 16 Boys - Division one: Traralgon T-Birds; Division two: Warrnambool Seahawks (Stacey); Division three: Hamilton Hurricanes
Under 16 Girls - Division one: Warrnambool Mermaids; Division two: Warrnambool Mermaids (Clarke); Division three: Colac Kookas
Under 14 Girls - Division one: Bendigo Braves; Division two: Maryborough Blazers; Division three: Warrnambool Mermaids (Bonham)
Under 14 Boys - Division one: Bendigo Braves; Division two: Warrnambool Seahawks 14.2; Division three: Ararat Redbacks
Under 12 Boys - Division one: Traralgon T-Birds; Division two: Port Fairy Pacers; Division three: Warrnambool Seahawks
Under 12 Girls - Division one: Warrnambool Mermaids; Division two: Millicent Magic; Division three: Hamilton Hurricanes
