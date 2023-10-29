The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool mare Wishlor Lass scores victory in $200,000 Group Tesio Stakes

By Tim Auld
October 29 2023 - 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Symon Wilde, pictured at the Warrnambool races, is considering Wishlor Lass for a Group 1 run at Flemington. Picture by Sean McKenna
Trainer Symon Wilde, pictured at the Warrnambool races, is considering Wishlor Lass for a Group 1 run at Flemington. Picture by Sean McKenna

PROMISING Warrnambool mare Wishlor Lass could chase Group 1 glory in the $1 million Empire Rose Stakes at Flemington next Saturday after she scored an impressive victory in Saturday's $200,000 Group 3 Tesio Stakes at Moonee Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.