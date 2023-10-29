PROMISING Warrnambool mare Wishlor Lass could chase Group 1 glory in the $1 million Empire Rose Stakes at Flemington next Saturday after she scored an impressive victory in Saturday's $200,000 Group 3 Tesio Stakes at Moonee Valley.
Wishlor Lass, with Damian Lane in the saddle beat Thalassophile and Osmose to win the Tesio over 1600 metres.
Trainer Symon Wilde is seriously considering backing up Wishlor Lass in Saturday's $1 million race for mares following two easy wins in Group 3 company over the last fortnight.
"We'll be entering Wishlor Lass in the Empire Rose," Wilde told The Standard.
"We'll see how she pulls up from the Tesio before making a final decision but we'll be putting in an entry for the race. I would say if she pulls up well after the Tesio I will be saying to her owners to run in the Empire Rose.
"We fully understand it's a tougher race in the Empire Rose but Wishlor Lass is in great form. She deserves a crack at a big Group 1."
Wishlor Lass has won six of her eight starts and Wilde believes with an ounce of luck the lightly raced five-year-old could be undefeated.
"I don't think she had the best of luck at Flemington or Sandown in her two defeats," he said.
"She's a highly talented mare who has a lot of improvement in her. I would say if we don't go to the Empire Rose we may run in the $300,000 Group 2 Matriach Stakes over 2000 metres at Flemington on November 11. We'll just be guided how she pulls up from the Tesio before making any final decisions."
From her eight starts Wishlor Lass has won over $400,000 in stake-money for her connections.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.