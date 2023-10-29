A zombie horde about 100-strong is slowly creeping its way onto Warrnambool's Civic Green in the city's first undead invasion.
Lead zombie and event part-organiser Kerri Ryder - from Brophy - said the October 29 event was "amazing" to be a part of in the run up to Halloween.
"We're all completely covered in blood," she said.
"It's been a little bit crazy, we've scared a few people in the street already. It's just absolutely fantastic.
"We've had over 110 people register either as zombies or 'normies' already today and that's an incredible response."
She said while Warrnambool had never played host, zombie walks were popular around the world.
"My first zombie walk was about 12 years ago in Brisbane," Ms Ryder said.
"That has always stuck with me. I've been off studying for the last couple of years around holistic sustainability and this is a go at that.
"Zombies are the great equaliser - the event is about creating an opportunity for all of the community to come together. That's how the zombie walk was born.
"We've printed off so many copies of our survival guide today which are all about holistic sustainability and prepping for the apocalypse.
"There's some artwork in there and organisations and places where you can learn some skills to train for it because it takes a community to survive the apocalypse."
