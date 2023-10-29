The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool plays host to first zombie invasion at Civic Green

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 29 2023 - 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zombies of all ages made their way down to Warrnambool's Civic Green on Halloween eve. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Zombies of all ages made their way down to Warrnambool's Civic Green on Halloween eve. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A zombie horde about 100-strong is slowly creeping its way onto Warrnambool's Civic Green in the city's first undead invasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.