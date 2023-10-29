COMEBACK jockey Teo Nugent labelled his win on Ashford Street in a $150,000 sprint at Moonee Valley on Saturday as one of the most significant in his career.
The former Warrnambool Brauer College student, who has ridden 344 winners including one Group 1 suffered severe neck injuries as the result of a fall at Moonee Valley on March 18.
Nugent, only resumed riding on October 6 and was having his 32nd ride back from that fall when Ashford Street won for Warrnambool hobby trainer Ken Elford and Nugent.
"It's great to be back riding a winner, especially on Ashford Street," Nugent told The Standard.
"I was not very well for a fair while after the fall but all that's behind me now. Ashford Street has been a great horse to me over my career.
"I've been on him for five of his nine wins. He's just such an honest horse who puts in 100 per cent into his races. I've only be back riding for a couple of weeks so to have my first winner back on Ashford Street is a bit surreal.
"Ashford Street was my first winner as a senior jockey. I suppose it was just meant to happen. I'm grateful for the support I've received from Kenny and Ashford Street's senior owner Peter McLaren."
Elford said it was fitting Nugent had the winning ride on Ashford Street.
"Teo has a great understanding of Ashford Street," he said. "It's wonderful that he had his first winner back on the horse. It's a real team effort with Ashford Street.
"We've got my daughter Sophia and Peter's grandson Will helping out and than Peter's there doing his bit. We may look at giving Ashford Street his next start at Caulfield in a few weeks."
Saturday's win took Ashford Street's prize-money to over $630,000.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.