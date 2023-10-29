The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Jockey Teo Nugent wins in $150,000 sprint on Ashford Street

By Tim Auld
October 29 2023 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool hobby trainer Ken Elford (pictured), picked up a win with Ashford Street. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool hobby trainer Ken Elford (pictured), picked up a win with Ashford Street. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

COMEBACK jockey Teo Nugent labelled his win on Ashford Street in a $150,000 sprint at Moonee Valley on Saturday as one of the most significant in his career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.