More than 2500 people are expected at Koroit's St Patrick's Primary School for its largest fundraiser of the year.
Picnic in the Paddock organiser Amy Atwell said the turnout for the October 29 event had been "amazing".
"There's just so much to do and see, it's great," she said.
"There's so many people here. It's all organised by the school's families and we have something for everyone and every age.
"There's plenty for families to purchase for Christmas for example, lots of rides for the kids, lots of farm animals and a ripper line-up of entertainment.
"There's also a massive food truck range."
But Ms Atwell said the real highlight of the event had been the "community spirit".
"That's exactly what today is about," she said.
"It's about everyone's willingness to pitch in and to have this many people come out and have fun is amazing.
"Another highlight is all the activities for kids to do. The kids are having a pretend shear of sheep which is really fun, they use shaving cream, and we have super interactive farmyards and reptiles.
"The final thing is entertainment - we've got a very full timetable on the stage and had our foundation students do an acknowledgement of country which is special."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.