Wesley Yambuk Titans mentor Jason Mungean is hopeful a morale boosting division one upset can provide the merged club with a sense it's moving in the right direction.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one outfit - a combination of playing lists between Wesley Yambuk and Southern Titans - have endured a tough start to season 2023-24 after merging on the eve of the season.
But after knocking off North Warrnambool Eels in a shock 84-run win on Saturday at Bushfield, it's proving they are anything but an easy beat.
"It was a good day. For the club it's so important to bring everyone together," Mungean said.
"The boys were pretty awesome today, it will be great for morale moving forward.
"Fingers crossed it just helps move the club in the right direction and we can start getting a few more numbers to training."
The Titans were superbly led by opening batter Tyler Mungean, who crafted 80 off 89 balls after a late call-up to the side due to North Warrnambool Eels' forfeit in division two where he plays for Nirranda, guiding his team to a competitive 5-202.
Mungean also pointed out a composed performance from Harrison McCormack, who compiled an unbeaten 42 through the middle-order on debut.
"It all happened pretty quickly (with Tyler), there was a forfeit and we were able to pinch him and it worked out well," he said.
"And Harry held up an end for us and did a great job, it was a great batting performance on debut."
The bowlers then did the job by restricting the Eels to just 118 in reply with Mungean admitting if not for a freakish catch from Matthew Wormald to remove opposition skipper Bailey Jenkinson, who was looming large on 44 from 33 balls, the result could have been different.
He added it was a strong, even bowling and fielding display.
"To be honest, that freakish catch was probably the difference, Bailey was probably heading for another big hundred, " he said. "It's the best we've fielded all year though. We took some great catches.
"It was pretty even really, it was hard to try and bowl, it is a narrow pitch at Bushfield so there were a lot of extras but we were pretty consistent overall."
It was a tough day for batting, meanwhile, as Brierly-Christ Church continued its promising early season form with a gritty win against Port Fairy at home.
The young and emerging Bulls defended 112, with some vital contributions from Zach Brooks (23) and Isaac Wilson (27 not out) proving a difference after being in a spot of bother with the bat.
Young gun Will Colla (2-28) snared the all-important scalp of in-form Pirates captain-coach Alastair Templeton for a second-ball duck and despite some fight from all-rounder Alex Jennings (32 off 24 balls) and James Van De Peer (29) were rolled for 98.
Xavier Gercovich (3-13) proved difficult to get through, while skipper Campbell Love (3-37) was more expensive but snared three massive wickets.
West Warrnambool - led brilliantly by half-centuries from Joe Nyikos (78) and skipper Ben Threlfall (64) - landed some handy points on the road with a six-wicket win against Mortlake.
The Cats posted 185 at Mortlake's P-12 College, and despite an early wicket in the chase, the Panthers comfortably got the runs with over three overs to spare.
Dennington also proved its credentials with a cracking win away from home against the highly-fancied Allansford Panmure.
It was never quite the Gators' day, restricted to just 132 after a disciplined bowling display led by the likes of Sam Worden (3-33) and Arambage Kanil (2-20).
A 73-run opening stand between skipper Shannon Beks (36) and Kanil (46) quickly set the chase up with the Dogs losing just three wickets to storm to the win.
After four completed rounds, Russells Creek, Allansford Panmure, Merrivale, Brierly-Christ Church and West Warrnambool occupy the top-five with each side winning at least one game.
