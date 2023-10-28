A "top quality" batter in his second full season at Nestles made the most of a last-minute promotion up the order to crunch a sparkling century on Saturday.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association reigning premiers were forced to scramble to fill the void of regular opener Wil Hinkley, who pulled out of the division one clash on Friday night with illness for the clash at Wenborn Oval against Northern Raiders.
Enter Michael Harricks, who crafted a fluent and punchy ton at the top to guide the Factory to a comfortable six-wicket win, coming up from the late-order in his opening two matches to put together the sublime knock of 103 from 106 balls.
Harricks, who hails from Ararat and travels each week to play, was in and out of the division one team last season, but slapped 16 fours and a six as Nestles raced down the Raiders' 7-220 with the loss of four wickets and almost 40 balls in hand to prove a point.
"It was an absolutely outstanding innings today," Nestles skipper Jacob Hetherington said.
"We had Wil drop out with COVID so we promoted him up, he did an awesome job and stuck through to the end and got us a win.
"He's a top quality batter and made runs in Ararat but it's certainly his first century at Nestles.
"He's a great stroke maker. He's a very good golf player and plays off roughly off-scratch in golf so he times the ball naturally well.
"Anything short he likes to pull and flick which is a feature (of his game). He didn't give too many chances away which was great. It was an awesome innings to watch."
Hetherington said the bowlers did a great job in restricting the Raiders to 220 after top-order players Jacob Fishwick (75 off 63 balls) and Jake Louth (56) got the visitors off to a rollicking start.
"We learnt from last week that 200 or 220 is not enough at the Wenborn Oval. They got off to a pretty good start but we consolidated really well through the middle," he said.
"Matt Price (1-20) bowled well in the middle with Matt Noonan (2-32) and they dropped the run rate and it got down to a total we thought we could easily chase."
The reigning division one premiership skipper and league best and fairest winner said a two win, two loss start to the division one season was a solid platform to build on.
"We didn't take too much from the first round, we were going through the motions a bit and in the second round we didn't play very well," he said.
"We're now having a steady team every week and it helps with our commarardie. It helps us play good cricket so I think we're getting our groove back a bit from last week and it's working well."
