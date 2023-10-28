Warrnambool local Colin Davey has seen his share of highs and lows across a three-decade career in lawn bowls.
In a sport where no two days are the same, the City Memorial bowler has been driven by passion and camaraderie amongst grand final wins and losses and everything in between.
The 74-year-old, playing for City Memorial Gold against City's Red team in division one Western District Playing Area action on Saturday, said it was a privilege to play the sport he loved after witnessing his parents come through the club.
"My mum and dad were here and I took up bowls and ever since I've played," he said prior to the crunch match.
"I've made so many great friends and met so many great people here. I get on well with everybody. I've been on the match committee for the last five years up here and never had a bad word to say against anybody."
Across his 30 years on the greens he has witnessed a lot of changes in the game and has evolved with it.
"Back in the olden days we had the full whites and now it's all coloured clothing which is a bit different," he said.
"Bowling is still as good as it was, there were still a lot of really good players back in the day. I used to play with a really great player in Kevin Boyd who was the best bowler in Warrnambool when I was playing so I've got some great memories."
Davey said he was confident his division one side could play finals this season and with a bit of luck along the way go deep and add to his rich history of winning pennant titles.
"At this stage I think we'll be hanging around the third to fifth mark I'd say," he said.
"You never know. I've won three grand finals but lost more than I've won. Warrnambool have had the edge on us for grand finals and they've been lucky a few times too."
Davey's Gold team did, however go down to their club mates in a 61-55 result to City Memorial Red on the day.
In other division one weekend pennant results on Saturday, Warrnambool Gold inflicted Dunkeld Blue with an 83-38 loss, Timboon Gold won 63-51 against Warrnambool Blue, Koroit Blue won 62-49 against Port Fairy Red and Mortlake Blue got the better of Dennington 63-57.
City Memorial Red and Koroit Blue remain the only two sides undefeated after three completed division one rounds.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.