The Standard journalist Andrew Thomson has won two major awards at the 2023 Rural Press Club of Victoria awards.
Thomson was named journalist of the year and won the best print news story honour for his coverage of 'The Kirkstall Killings'. The quiet dairy-farming community was rocked with the murder of two men on a country road in July 2022.
The shocking nature of the crime, the search for who did it and then why put the hamlet on the map.
The senior journalist and long-time police and court reporter quickly established who was gunned down that Friday morning.
His ability to cultivate contacts were crucial to him breaking the news.
Editor Greg Best said the award was great recognition for Thomson.
"He thoroughly deserves the award for the time, effort and passion he put into not only this story but his work in general," Mr Best said.
"He drew on all his years of experience in telling the story."
Judges highlighted Thomson's exceptional coverage.
"His work on the Kirkstall Killings was impossible to beat," they said.
"Andrew and the Warrnambool Standard set the bar for coverage on this story in all respects."
The Standard's Ben Silvester was commended on the night for his story on the Lyndoch crisis titled 'Daughter reduced to tears. Why have 200 staff left?'.
