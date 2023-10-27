The undead will emerge from secret locations this weekend before invading Warrnambool's Civic Green.
Up to 100 people from across the south-west and beyond are expected to take part in the Brophy-organised event scheduled for Sunday, October 29.
Part-organiser Kerri Ryder said the invasion - the city's first - would help bring the community together in time for Halloween.
"We've got a couple of start locations around Warrnambool which have been emailed out to everybody who has registered," she said.
"We'll meet at about 2.30pm to 3pm and set out for our walk from our two secret locations before converging on the Civic Green for the invasion.
"Everyone should hang around for a bit of a hoard photo. The zombie thriller dance flash mob will be taking us through the group part of their dance which they'll be doing later on in the day, then we're going to make our way back to Brophy for a free barbecue."
