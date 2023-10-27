The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Brophy to host Warrnambool's first zombie invasion

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 27 2023 - 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerri Ryder, Reaper Nuku and Brooke Dutton are set to take part in Warrnambool's inaugural zombie invasion. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Kerri Ryder, Reaper Nuku and Brooke Dutton are set to take part in Warrnambool's inaugural zombie invasion. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

The undead will emerge from secret locations this weekend before invading Warrnambool's Civic Green.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.