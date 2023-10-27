Samantha Zanker is disappointed she won't have a chance to enter her prize-winning poultry at the 2023 Warrnambool Show but is excited to run some rides.
Ms Zanker and her brother, both of whom are ride operators, were set to enter about 20 chickens this year, but the event was cancelled because the pavilion the competition is held in was damaged by a storm in September.
The siblings followed in their parents' footsteps who also enter show poultry competitions.
Ms Zanker, of Warracknabeal, said her tip for family's heading to the show was to get children a showbag and let them go on one or two of the smaller rides.
"Just walk around and pick the favourites and go from there because everyone likes something different," she said.
When it comes to the food, she said the hot chips or the dagwood dogs were the top choice.
Another person taking part in the show this year is Warrnambool's Sandra Webb who is the cookery section judge.
She has volunteered at agricultural shows across Bendigo, Castlemaine, Kyneton, Heathcote and Warrnambool for more than 30 years.
"I started off stewarding at Castlemaine and one day the cookery judge rang in sick so she couldn't come," Ms Webb said.
"The secretary of the Castlemaine Show said to me, 'you judge it', you've been a steward long enough so you know what you're looking for'."
Warrnambool Show runs from Friday, October 27, kicking off with live music through the Warrnambool Showdown, followed by a "super Saturday" and the horses and show jumping on Sunday, October 29.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.