A new heart clinic has opened in Warrnambool, hoping to bring down wait times for patients needing cardiac diagnostic scans.
Otway Heart has clinics in Colac and Timboon but owner Jayne Graves said it had noticed growing demand from western parts of the region.
"We've got patients who come from as far as Portland to visit us for tests," Ms Graves said.
The business had tried opening in Warrnambool a few years ago but struggled to get enough patients to make it worthwhile and had to shut.
The clinic then tried operating out of Port Fairy's Shearwater Medical Clinic, which was much more successful. But when that service was forced to shut in September 2023 due to a lack of doctors, Ms Graves faced a dilemma.
"We had started building a patient base, which showed it was sustainable to have a third branch in the Warrnambool-Port Fairy area," Ms Graves said.
"So we found a facility at 43 Fairy Street where there were spare consult rooms and set up the service."
Ms Graves said the business filled a shortfall in cardiac diagnostic services in the region.
"Say you go to the GP with heart palpitations. They will say 'go to Otway Heart and get some tests done'," she said.
"It can take absolutely ages to get tests done at other clinics, whereas with us patients are seen within a week or two."
The business works with Melbourne-based cardiologists who review the scans and let a patient's GP know what the next step should be.
"Say you get a stress echocardiogram to test for blocked arteries, our cardiologists can very quickly call the patient's GP to tell them if there's a problem," Ms Graves said.
"So every week we find at least one person who does have a problem who needs to go to Geelong for a procedure.
"We basically bridge a gap in the system to ease the strain."
Ms Graves said in big cities like Melbourne there's no difficulty getting in to have diagnostic scans, whereas the lack of services in country areas meant people were much more likely to ignore symptoms.
"People come left, right and centre in Melbourne for checks, but in the country people need to almost be dying," she said.
"Hopefully having better access to the services means people are more vigilant about their heart health.
"I think that's already changed a bit since Warnie (Shane Warne's death)."
Otway Heart is a self-funding clinic, meaning patients have to pay out-of-pocket for the scans. Ms Graves said the fees were "much lower than you'd find in Geelong or Melbourne".
The service operates in Warrnambool on Mondays and Tuesdays, and services Timboon and Colac from Wednesday to Friday.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.