The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool toddlers create garden for National Children's Week

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 27 2023 - 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Du, 3, waters some edible flowers he helped plant at the Warrnambool Neighbourhood Community Centre as part of National Children's Week. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Aaron Du, 3, waters some edible flowers he helped plant at the Warrnambool Neighbourhood Community Centre as part of National Children's Week. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Three-year-old Aaron Du is planting a legacy at Warrnambool Neighbourhood Community Centre as part of National Children's Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.