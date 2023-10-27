Three-year-old Aaron Du is planting a legacy at Warrnambool Neighbourhood Community Centre as part of National Children's Week.
Dad Jian said he couldn't be prouder as his son watered a flower bed he helped create as part of a plant-to-plate picnic and gardening event at the community hub on Friday, October 27, 2023.
"Aaron just finished gardening outside and planting flowers with his friends," Mr Du said.
"Now he's enjoying a healthy fruit and vegetable platter as a reward. These are great skills for kids to practice which will come in handy in the future.
"While it's our first time here, we've decided we'll come back next week and the week after to check on the flowers."
WNCC manager Michelle Shearer said National Children's Week was a great opportunity for kids across the city to get involved in a legacy project.
"The Victorian government gave us a grant to hold some events to mark this week and we used it to kick start a children's community garden at the front which will form an ongoing program," she said.
"The kids have also planted at the back today as part of a plant to plate activity. Everything we planted this week is edible, so the garden Aaron helped to make will all go in a salad one day which the kids will make and eat."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.