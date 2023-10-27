Youth fails in bid to have brutal police assault charges put on hold

A magistrate has refused an application for a Warrnambool youth to have serious charges involving the brutal bashing of two police officers during the COVID pandemic permanently put on hold.
The youth, who cannot legally be named, was charged in October 2021 with affray, intentionally causing injury, assault and associated offences, as well as breaching the COVID-19 regulations of the Victorian chief health officer.
A police officer was physically injured and emotionally traumatised after the alleged violent attack, which involved an adult co-accused, who has been jailed for his role.
The alleged victim has not worked since January this year with his future in the police force in doubt.
In denying the permanent stay of proceedings application on Friday, October 27, 2023, a magistrate scheduled a one-day committal hearing for February 14, 2024.
It's expected the two police officers involved in the incident will give evidence before a magistrate decides if the evidence is of sufficient weight for the case to go for trial in the county court.
The youth, who was 15 years old at the time of the incident, tried to put additional video footage before the court on Friday.
The magistrate explained she had to consider whether a hearing, trial or committal hearing was an abuse of process and she was not to make a decision about the evidence that may or may not be presented at such a hearing.
"I don't need to know about the evidence which may be considered at a committal hearing or a trial," she said.
"A permanent stay will only be made if there's a fundamental defect that goes to the root of the hearing and there's nothing a trial judge or magistrate can do to relieve against unfair consequences.
"I am hearing whether the process is unfair and you won't be able to get a fair hearing."
She also warned the youth that if he was going to remain representing himself he would have to call witnesses, lead them in evidence and cross-examine witnesses.
She noted the youth had previously had three separate lawyers represent him and that he now refused their representation.
The magistrate said the application for a permanent stay of proceeds started off quite respectfully but descended into outrageous slurs being made against police.
She said that would not be allowed to happen in any future hearing or in documentation provided to the court.
"The application for permanent stay is refused," she told the youth, adding his mother would not be able to appear in a committal hearing because she was not a prosecution witness.
The youth also unsuccessfully applied to be discharged from bail but his strict conditions were loosened so he did not now have to obey an overnight curfew and present at the front door of his home on police request.
The youth said he had not done anything while on bail for the past two years and the onerous conditions were a weight on his shoulders.
