The State Emergency Services will expand its coverage for road crashes in the south-west throughout the busy summer tourism period with the addition of new volunteers.
It comes as 16 people have been killed on south-west roads since January 2023 and after a spate of crashes in the region through October.
Fourteen volunteers across the Port Fairy, Hamilton, Dunkeld, Warrnambool and Heywood SES units are undertaking 35 hours of road crash rescue training at Penshurst CFA, which will conclude with an assessment in early-December.
VICSES south-west unit support team operations manager Stephen McDowell said the addition of these volunteers would help the SES attend multiple crashes at the one time.
"How it works is, we respond with one unit to any incident but if it's a larger incident we're bringing in extra resources from neighbouring units," he said.
"If we get multiple incidents we can get other units to fill that need - so we have enough resources to cover two incidents at the one time."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
He said the new members would join more than 130 volunteers skilled in road crash rescues across the region.
"Obviously these new trained volunteers will be a great boost to the units they're going back to," Mr McDowell said.
"These new members will complement the number we already have across the south-west and bolster our capacity to respond to these road crashes when they occur.
"It allows us on those longer protracted rescue events to rotate our crew through so it means some of our crew members don't need to be out there the entire job."
Mr McDowell said road crash rescue volunteers assisted other emergency services including Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria at accidents.
"Part of that is removing people from vehicles that have been in a collision and we do provide either support roles such as lighting and scene protection," he said.
"(This includes) preserving the scene if there's evidence needed by police and also potentially around traffic management if we need to and keeping the scene safe for the first responders."
Mr McDowell said it was a timely reminder for motorists travelling in the region during summer to take breaks every two hours for longer drives, be well rested and drive at times the person would normally be awake.
He said they should also not use their mobile phone while driving or get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
