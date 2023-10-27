After spending summer holidays by the sea in Port Fairy, it has long been the dream for the Macchias to open their own store there.
Their dream became reality when signage went up and doors of their jewellers shop opened for the first time time in Bank Street on Friday, October 27, 2023.
Owner Dino Macchia said he had always liked Port Fairy and had considered opening his own store there a few years ago but the timing wasn't right.
Mr Macchia said it was "just the relaxed feel of the place" that always brought him and his family from Horsham to Port Fairy for holidays each year.
"My wife used to come here as a kid for Christmas every year and then we did it," he said.
"I'm very happy to be opening in Port Fairy.
"My wife has always wanted to move here so we'll probably move here."
Mr Macchia has been a jeweller for 36 years, starting his career in the industry when he was just 16.
He said they now had four jewellers that work for the business.
"Jewellers are hard to come by. We do it all inhouse," he said.
"Our main thing we do is custom make, repair and restore jewellery."
Mr Macchia said they had experienced growth in the business since the pandemic.
"Every year's been better than the last," he said.
